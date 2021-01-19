The United States Postal Service is highlight the sun's many faces with this new collection.
The 'Sun Science' forever stamps show images of solar activity captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.
The 20-stamp set features 10 images which celebrates NASA's ongoing exploration of the sun.
The Solar Dynamics Observatory uses multiple wavelengths of visible, ultraviolet and extreme ultraviolet light to capture its photos of the sun.
The sun is the only nearby star humans can study in great detail- making it a vital source of data.