SHREVEPORT, La. - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 30, Shreveport-Bossier City hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery.
Every year, the DAV hosts the public ceremony as a way to honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States military.
"Today is the day you honor those who have served before us, living and dead, but primarily those who have passed," Mike McTierman, DAV State Commander and Air Force Veteran said. "Each one of these stones out here represents a family member of somebody, and they gave a lot more than most Americans will ever think to give."
Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
