Volunteers place wreaths at Greenwood Cemetery in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - For the first time, wreaths are marking 846 graves of veterans at the Greenwood Cemetery in Shreveport.
It's part of national effort called Wreaths Across America.
Thunderstorms postponed the event Saturday in Shreveport, but volunteers were back out Sunday afternoon placing a wreath on every one of those graves.
Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the cemetery at 130 East Stoner Avenue to lay wreaths at the headstones of those who laid down their life in service of our country.
The goal of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom.
It was an emotional time for some.
"It’s an honor that you can’t explain. I have a tear in my eye just thinking about it," said David Vanderberg, American Legion Post 14.
Vanderberg served 20 years in the Navy.
While the wreaths honor the veterans who have passed, the still-living veterans use the event to show their support to their brothers and sisters in arms.
"It's a heart-warming thing. I really enjoy it. It really hits you in the heart when you stand in front of their gravestone," explained Vanderberg.
Program Chair Susan Cage says it was the first time that Shreveport has participated in the national event.
It included a ceremony, honor guard, the playing of taps and placing of wreaths.
"We love our veterans and we appreciate all they have done because we stand on the shoulders of those who've gone before us," said Cage.
KTBS partnered with the Shreveport Garden Study Club to raise donations for the wreaths.
The community purchased 903 of them for the area.
The extra wreaths will be used for next year’s event.
The veteran gravestones at Greenwood represent 5 different wars.
For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor.
"To decorate them as they do, and all those involved that put this together and make it happen. It’s beautiful to come out and see all these graves, and what they signify and what they mean," said Ron Chatelain, Army Veteran.
Chatelain is the most decorated soldier in Louisiana history.
He says the event is a testament of the community's commitment and love of veterans, as well as, active-duty service members.
Members of the Shreveport Garden Study Club says they'll continue the tradition to make sure we never forget.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 at Arlington Cemetery, then spread across the country, and to veterans cemeteries around the world.
The next event in Shreveport will be held December 17, 2022.