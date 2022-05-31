TEXARKANA, Texas – On Tuesday evening, the Texarkana, Texas suburb of Wake Village offered a free training class to the public on “civilian response to active shooter events” at the Wake Village City Hall.
Detective Todd Aultman led the instructional class that participants found very informative.
Sgt. Aultman said the class did not provide tactical training which would include arms, but rather the best response to a situation where civilians might find themselves in what he phrased as an “active killer event.”
“If you are at church or work or a movie theater and something like this goes down, it gives you some options on what you can do to survive,” said Aultman.
After the Buffalo N.Y. and then Uvalde, Texas mass shooting tragedies, Sgt. Aultman said he wanted to give the public some tools to protect themselves.
Sgt. Aultman answered the question many of us have, why is violence everywhere now? His answer was, “Our culture is what is killing us.”
Society is callous to violence due to the brutality in today’s video games, movies, TV shows, the internet and music, where murders and drugs being portrayed have become the norm.
Many young people are influenced by this as they begin to idolize these actors, musicians, and drug dealers and begin to model themselves after these examples, explained Aultman.
The training class had approximately 40 people and all appeared grateful they were there to learn how to keep themselves and their families safer in a situation no one ever hopes to be in.