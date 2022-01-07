The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-13-4) gave up four unanswered goals to fall to the Wichita Falls Warriors, 5-3 at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.
The Bugs got off to a fast start when Tim Khokhlachev rammed home a juicy rebound in front for his sixth tally of the season just 2:01 into the 1st to give Shreveport the early 1-0 edge. Logan Gotinsky did the work down low and earned the only assist on the goal. Shreveport extended their lead on their first PP when Jake Mack was able to shovel home a rebound from the far side for his sixth goal of the year to push the lead up to 2-0 at 4:26. Davis Goukler picked up the only assist with the initial shot from the left point. The Warriors got on the board at 12:06 when Brendan Williams redirected home a shot for his second tally of the campaign to make it a 2-1 contest. The Bugs regained their two-goal lead at 15:35 when Khokhlachev barrelled home a rebound in the crease for his second goal of the night to increase the advantage to 3-1. Wichita Falls led in SOG, 16-11 after one.
The 2nd period was all Warriors as they got goals from Ryan Robinson, Adisen Bruek, and Vincent Corcoran at 2:33, 5:06, and at 18:14 respectively to all of a suddenly take the lead 4-3. Wichita Falls led in SOG, 33-27 after two.
The Bugs just couldn’t get much going in the third period and the last minute comeback attempt was negated when Owen Baumgartner lofted in the EN goal at 19:10 to preserve a 5-3 victory over Shreveport.
This loss snapped Shreveport’s seven-game win streak over the Warriors dating back to last season.
The Bugs and Warriors will conclude this Military Appreciation series tomorrow night at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. and a reminder that the specialty jerseys will be auctioned off to fans after the game.