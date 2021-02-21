SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport says the Water Department is making progress with getting water restored to more customers.
As of Sunday, 10,000 customers are with below minimum water service. During parts of the winter storm, most of the system’s 70,000 customers were without water.
Crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore water.
According to the City of Shreveport's Communications Director Marquel Sennet, the system is expected to be fully restored by Tuesday, but most customers should see a partial level of service prior to then.
The City of Shreveport is still under a boil advisory until further notice.
The Louisiana Rural Water Association is assisting the City’s Water Department with crews in marked vehicles looking for burst pipes.
Citizens, who spot leaks along water mains or need water turned off to do repairs, are asked to call 318-673-7600.