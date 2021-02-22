Temperatures have risen and snow and ice have melted in and Louisiana, but tens of thousands of people still had little or no water service Monday, some of them waiting a full week for restoration since the outages began during an extended freeze.
In Louisiana: about 82,000 people in Louisiana lacked access to water by Monday morning, according to the state health department.
In Shreveport, Louisiana’s third-largest city, about 8,000 residential and business customers still waited for their water connection to return, according to Mayor Adrian Perkins. He said Louisiana’s difficulties from the winter weather have been lost amid the problems in Texas.
“Everybody’s eyes are on Texas,” Perkins said in an interview Monday. “Nobody even knows what’s going on here. They don’t even know the damage.”
He added: “Louisiana has been treated very much like a stepchild in this crisis.”
Perkins estimated full water restoration would be complete in his northwestern Louisiana city by Tuesday, a full eight days after outages began.
“We had to wait until Saturday really to get a high enough visibility even to know where the pipes are bursting. It’s been one problem after another,” Perkins said.
But even that won’t end the water woes in Shreveport. Perkins said once water is completely restored, customers will remain under a boil advisory until Thursday or Friday, because testing will need to be completed ensuring water is safe to drink. Meanwhile, water has been trucked to hospitals and distributed to residents.
“We’ve even had our fire trucks go out and pump water into the hospitals,” Perkins said.
Families running low on supplies have found Shreveport area grocery store shelves stripped of items, with delivery trucks unable to reach the region until roads cleared.
“It’s still rough on a lot of families,” Perkins said. “Just about every grocery store in the city doesn’t have milk, water, bread, any of those types of essentials. Their shelves are completely cleared out.”
In Louisiana, fewer than 5,000 customers remained without power Monday morning.