BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims, a rugged forward who played in four NCAA tournaments, died unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, multiple sources said.
Sims, 54, was a four-year standout under coach Dale Brown from 1987-91 and is one of just nine Tigers to participate in four NCAA tournaments.
The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Sims, who was nicknamed "Big Daddy," was known for his physical play under the basket. But he also was a big contributor on the offensive end as a scorer and passer when needed.
Sims' death came 4½ years after his son, Wayde, was shot and killed during a fight following a party. Dayteon Simpson, who was convicted of second-degree murder a year ago Tuesday, died in prison last summer.
