SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins revealed Jan. 14, 2021 that he was approached by the soon-to-be sworn in Biden administration, but in the end, he decided to stay in Shreveport.

Watch a full interview between KTBS 3 Anchor Bill Lunn and Mayor Perkins as Perkins tackles Shreveport's key issues and reveals his decision to run for mayor of Shreveport for a second term. 

