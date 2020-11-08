CULLEN, La. — A shooting Sunday in the Webster Parish community of Cullen left one dead and a suspect being questioned.
Sheriff Jason Parker identified the victim as Deonadre Mendenhall, 25, of Cullen.
Parker said a 20-year-old man was in custody.
“Several firearms have been secured as evidence,” said Parker.
Webster Parish authorities began investigating the incident around 1 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 600 block of East Street in Cullen. The sheriff did not release what led up to the shooting.