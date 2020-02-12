Weather Alert

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU. * FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 6:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 141.4 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 142.5 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 144.0 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL RISES REMAIN POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 144.0 FEET...MOST CAMPS ACROSS THE LAKE BEGIN TO FLOOD. SOME HOMES WILL ALSO FACE FLOODING ESPECIALLY HOMES THAT ARE NOT STILTED. PREPARATIONS FOR FLOODING SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION. &&