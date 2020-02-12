Wednesday was a busy day for local soccer teams as squads on both the boys and girls sides looked to punch their tickets to the LHSAA state quarterfinals.
We dusted off the Friday Football Fever machine for the first-ever episode of Wednesday Futbol Fever. Check out the video attached to this article for the highlights.
Wednesday's scores:
Girls
St. Amant: 1 Byrd: 4
Lee Magnet: 1 Caddo Magnet: 3
Lutcher: 0 Loyola: 8
North DeSoto: 2 E.D. White: 4
Boys
Benton: 0 Bonnabel: 3
Caddo Magnet: 0 East Jefferson: 0 (Caddo Magnet advances 2-1 on PKs)