BATON ROUGE, La. - Under coach Ed Orgeron, LSU has signed three straight top 5 recruiting classes. The compilation of talent made the roster — at least on paper — look like one of the best in the country entering the season.
The Tigers ranked No. 5 in 247Sports’ talent composite before the year, a sign they should have the players to compete for a championship. But recently, recruiting hasn’t translated to on-field success.
LSU is 9-8 in the past two seasons before playing No. 12 Ole Miss this weekend. The record is ultimately why Orgeron won’t return next year and a new coach will inherit the roster he built.
"The players here make this program, and you’re able to recruit great players here at LSU," Orgeron said after he reached a separation agreement Sunday. "But I knew we had to sustain that momentum and we had to sustain that standard. And I know the last two years hasn’t been the standard at LSU."
The next coach will have to conduct some internal recruiting to keep players from transferring, but LSU should have a solid foundation if the new staff retains the bulk of the roster. Just look at the rest of the top 5 in the 247Sports’ talent composite: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. Three of those teams sit in the top 5 of the AP Poll, and Clemson reached the last six College Football Playoffs.
“It’s still a really strong roster,” said a staff member at another Southeastern Conference school. “This is a program that will quickly get on track with the right head coach. You get those guys to play hard and play together, and this is a team that this year could be really good.”
In those three recruiting cycles, LSU signed eight five-star prospects. Linebacker Marcel Brooks transferred, and tight end Arik Gilbert left during his freshman year, but six remain on the team: junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., junior running back John Emery Jr., sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks, sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith and freshman defensive back Sage Ryan.
While Stingley is expected to start his professional career and Emery hasn’t played this season because of academic ineligibility, Ricks and Boutte should return fully healthy after undergoing surgeries within the last week. Smith has become a budding star capable of playing inside and outside, and Ryan started for the first time last weekend against Florida after recovering from an undisclosed injury.
With the 2019 class reaching draft eligibility, it remains to be seen how many juniors will return next season. The cycle brought Stingley and preseason All-American kicker Cade York. But only two of the top 10 recruits in the group — wide receiver Trey Palmer and running back Tyrion Davis-Price — are contributing after transfers, off-field issues and injuries.
Though the class hasn’t met its No. 5 national ranking, safety Jay Ward and defensive back Cordale Flott developed from three-star recruits into two of LSU’s better players. They’ll provide stability in the secondary if they return.
The potential comes from the current sophomore and freshman classes, which already make up the majority of the roster. Though LSU lost Gilbert, many of the players from the 2020 and 2021 classes already start.
From the sophomores, Boutte led the FBS in touchdown catches before his season-ending ankle injury. Defensive end BJ Ojulari has the third-most sacks in the SEC. Ricks has five career interceptions. Max Johnson starts at quarterback. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern stepped in for Stingley. Then there’s safety Major Burns, who transferred from Georgia, and five top-100 recruits who haven’t broken out yet.
Partially because of injuries — but also because of their talent — plenty of the freshmen have played, from Smith to the deep collection of skill players.
Receivers Jack Bech, Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Deion Smith and Chris Hilton Jr. could form an elite group. Running backs Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner look like the future at their position. Former top 100 quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has shown promise in limited action.
The key will be player development. No matter how many highly-rated prospects teams sign, they won’t win games without proper coaching. That’s what Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have done — and where LSU struggled the last two seasons as Orgeron replaced key parts of his staff.
“You get them in your program, and you’ve got to develop them,” said Steve Wiltfong, the director of recruiting for 247Sports. “You got to put them in the right places. You got to develop them in the weight room. You got to develop them mentally, (and) you got to put them in a scheme that allows them to flourish.”
Much of that has to be done along the offensive line. Orgeron persuaded all five starters to return from last season — left tackle Dare Rosenthal later transferred to Kentucky — but development has been an issue there for years, contributing to the unit's struggles earlier this season and creating concerns about backups who will be needed next year.
The new coaching staff will have the ability to replace seven transfers in addition to signing 25 players in the 2022 recruiting class. So far, the group has No. 1 quarterback Walker Howard, five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell and No. 1 tight end Jake Johnson, the brother of LSU’s current starting quarterback, in the fold.
Helping the incoming staff, Louisiana has 14 top 200 national recruits this year, and five of them verbally committed to LSU. The coaches won't have to look nationally to sign their first class, which helps with a quick turnaround.
So whoever LSU hires will inherit a roster brimming with potential. The cupboard is not bare. The facilities underwent recent upgrades. The fanbase cares. The program has plenty of financial support, and LSU doesn’t have to compete with another in-state Power 5 school.
If the next hire harnesses all of that, LSU may win a national championship with its fourth consecutive coach.
“The new LSU coaching staff is going to walk into an LSU locker room that is talented,” Wiltfong said. “Whether it’d be the most talented team in the country, I don't know about that, but they will certainly be closer to the top than the bottom.”
Staff writer Leah Vann contributed to this report.