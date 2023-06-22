OMAHA, Neb. – LSU third baseman Tommy White launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to walk off the No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest and lift the Tigers to a 2-0 victory and clinch a spot in the CWS Championship Series versus Florida starting Saturday night.
With the victory, LSU improved to 52-16 on the season and moved into the finals for the first time since 2017 and the eighth time in program history. The Demon Deacons dropped to 54-12 as their season came to an end.
The Tigers return to action Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT to take on SEC foe Florida Gators. The contest is televised on ESPN and will be available to listen to on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.