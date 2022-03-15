BATON ROUGE, La. - Scott Woodward has been a busy man over the past year, and he’s not through yet.
LSU’s athletic director formally started his fourth high-profile coach search Saturday afternoon when Will Wade was fired after the school received an NCAA notice of allegations, seven of which described Level I violations within the men’s basketball program.
Woodward already replaced women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas, baseball coach Paul Mainieri and football coach Ed Orgeron by the time the NCAA’s Complex Case Unit spelled out the allegations against Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong, who was also fired minutes after returning to campus from the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Woodward has the task of identifying a replacement for Wade and getting him to take over a program that could be dealing with harsh NCAA penalties.
Read more on the search for a new basketball coach from our news and sports partner The Advocate.