FLORIEN, La. - Wildfires left tremendous devastation in Florien after a downed power line sparked a tinderbox of debris on the forest floors.
Around 2,100 acres of land and over 18 buildings were damaged, and 10 homes were lost.
Connie and Charles Jackson were in their home whenever the fire came near. Charles tried to fight it off with a water hose but ultimately decided to leave with his wife. The two lived on a hay farm that their family has lived in for three generations, and now it is all gone.
"Basically, it's like being in your 80s and having to start over. We're going to have to get some heavy equipment in here to start trying to go through this debris. Doing anything by hand is just not going to be an option," said members of the Jackson family.
The Barber family also lost their home just a little down the road from the Jacksons.
"The response from the community has been overwhelming," says Amanda Barber, "I can't even begin to describe all the great things they've done for all of us, not just me, but our neighbors and everybody else who's lost it all."
"Just grab your kids and leave. You can replace everything else, but you can't replace your kids or your animals. Just leave. Don't say don't try to save it. Just leave," said Barber.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Barbers and the Jacksons.