UL-Monroe wide receiver Malik Jackson (2) is bottled up by LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23), LSU safety Jay Ward (5), LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) and LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (19) during the second half at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 27-14. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)