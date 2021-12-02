BATON ROUGE, La. - On the eve of his team’s final game before exams, Will Wade hinted at what was to come in Wednesday night’s contest with Ohio University.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Wade said while previewing the game with reporters. “I worked for a guy (at Harvard) Tommy Amaker who had a great saying: ‘Peacock today, feather-duster tomorrow.’ He used to say that all the time, and we’d be winning.”
It was a perfect analogy when undefeated LSU survived a test before the test when it claimed a 66-51 win over a scrappy Ohio team in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
In front of the season’s largest crowd of 11,328, who received a halftime message from new football coach Brian Kelly, LSU (8-0) couldn’t breathe easy even though the Tigers ran off to a 14-0 lead in the first seven-plus minutes.
Ohio (5-2) didn’t score its first points until the 11:28 mark of the first half — and that came on a Bobcats’ miss when Jason Carter pulled down an offensive rebound and got the ball to finally go in the basket.
By then, Ohio had missed 12 field-goal attempts and committed three turnovers.
But LSU’s huge lead, which was built on hot shooting and solid defense, didn’t last.
Ohio chipped away until it trailed 34-22 at halftime after trimming the deficit to nine points with 1:07 left in the half.
In the second half, LSU came out and watched Ohio knock down five quick 3-point field goals — four of them by Ben Vander Plas, who was scoreless in the first half — to tie the game at 37-37 with 14:06 to go.
That capped a huge 26-8 run for Ohio that started after LSU led 29-11 with 5:05 to go in the first half after back-to-back baskets by Darius Days.
But some solid play by forward Tari Eason and center Efton Reid in the final 10 minutes helped LSU regain the lead, although it was anything but a walk in the park against the reigning Mid-American Conference tournament champions.
LSU shot just 46.9% from the field, but the thing that riled up Wade was his team had just 49 field-goal attempts while Ohio hoisted 68 — including 36 from behind the 3-point arc. The Bobcats made 12 from long range.
The Tigers also had 17 turnovers for the second game in a row, which is their season-high, and were credited with just 10 assists.
They had a 43-37 rebounding edge even though they gave up 12 offensive rebounds to the Bobcats.
“This is not sustainable,” an irritated Wade said. “That’s what we all have to understand.”
The mistakes were many in his mind.
“We turned the ball over, we can’t execute,” he said. “They shot 68 times, we shot 49. Our point guards had nine assists and seven turnovers. We got the ball taken away from us and we made some bad reads sometimes. It’s on me.”
Eason came off the bench to lead the Tigers with 20 points. He also filled the stats sheet with five rebounds and five of his team’s 11 steals.
Days, who didn’t score until the 6:04 mark of the first half, scored the final nine points of the half for LSU. He went on to finish with 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
It was Days' second double-double of the season and 18th of his career, which leads all Southeastern Conference active players.
Vander Plas, who didn’t score after his outburst to start the second half, had 12 points to lead Ohio in the losing effort. Mark Sears had 11 points and Carter had 10 points, and a team-best nine rebounds.
Wade noted it was a good thing the Tigers have a nine-day break from competition and plenty of time to practice before playing Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Dec. 11.
When asked whether this was his team’s “peacock-feather duster moment” despite the Tigers beginning 8-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season, Wade didn’t hesitate.
“Why do you think I said that the other day?” he said. “I could see this coming from a million miles away. I may be the only one who could, but I could see it coming.
“We’ve got too many distractions, it’s too loose. I’ll get it right.”