BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU basketball team may be without two starters Wednesday night when the Tigers try to snap a three-game losing streak against Texas A&M.
Will Wade said Monday night there’s a chance the team’s lone seniors — point guard Xavier Pinson and forward Darius Days — could both be sidelined for the 8 p.m. contest with the Aggies in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Days is the second-leading scorer and top rebounder for No. 19 LSU, while Pinson leads the Tigers in assists and is third in scoring.
