Darius Days

LSU forward Darius Days (4) drives for the basket between Florida forwards Colin Castleton, left, and Anthony Duruji during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Gainesville, Fla. Days scored 20 points as LSU held off the Gators 64-58. (Photo by Alan Youngblood via The Advocate)

Alan Youngblood

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU basketball team may be without two starters Wednesday night when the Tigers try to snap a three-game losing streak against Texas A&M.

Will Wade said Monday night there’s a chance the team’s lone seniors — point guard Xavier Pinson and forward Darius Days — could both be sidelined for the 8 p.m. contest with the Aggies in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Days is the second-leading scorer and top rebounder for No. 19 LSU, while Pinson leads the Tigers in assists and is third in scoring.

Read more about LSU basketball at The Advocate

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments