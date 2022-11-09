The early signing period is open to athletes across the country and the Arklatex saw a handful of high schoolers sign their LOIs Wednesday.
Here's a list of Wednesday's signings:
Benton
Noah McWilliams (Golf) - LSU
Sophia Livers (Softball) - NSU
Meaux Carroll (Softball) - Baton Rouge CC
Olivia Burns (Softball) - Baton Rouge CC
Jamie Willis (Track) - South Alabama
Isabelle Russell (Track) - UL Lafayette
Glenbrook
Hayden Harmon (Baseball) - LA Tech
Maddox Mandino (Baseball) - UL Lafayette
Haughton
Austin Anderson (Baseball) - NSU
Colin Rains (Baseball) - NSU
Parkway
Mikaylah Williams (Basketball) - LSU
Trenton Lape (Baseball) - LSU
Brandon Levy (Baseball) - UL Lafayette
Zach Schoenborn (Baseball) - NSU