The early signing period is open to athletes across the country and the Arklatex saw a handful of high schoolers sign their LOIs Wednesday.

Here's a list of Wednesday's signings:

Benton

Noah McWilliams (Golf) - LSU

Sophia Livers (Softball) - NSU

Meaux Carroll (Softball) - Baton Rouge CC

Olivia Burns (Softball) - Baton Rouge CC

Jamie Willis (Track) - South Alabama

Isabelle Russell (Track) - UL Lafayette

Glenbrook

Hayden Harmon (Baseball) - LA Tech

Maddox Mandino (Baseball) - UL Lafayette

Haughton

Austin Anderson (Baseball) - NSU

Colin Rains (Baseball) - NSU

Parkway

Mikaylah Williams (Basketball) - LSU

Trenton Lape (Baseball) - LSU

Brandon Levy (Baseball) - UL Lafayette

Zach Schoenborn (Baseball) - NSU

