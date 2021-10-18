BATON ROUGE, La. - Five games remain on LSU’s 2021 football schedule, but there is only one game that really counts now that Ed Orgeron is out as the Tigers’ coach: Who will be his successor?
Given athletic director Scott Woodward’s penchant for making big-name hires — Kim Mulkey to coach LSU women’s basketball, Jimbo Fisher and Buzz Williams to coach football and men’s basketball at Texas A&M — the names bandied about for the LSU job are likely to be some of the most prominent in the game.
We’ve compiled a list of 10 coaches we feel confident will become candidates or at least be reviewed and eliminated from consideration for various reasons. It is a list that could grow, shrink or change over time. Candidates have been listed in alphabetical order.
Dave Aranda
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Baylor head coach, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 45 (Born Sept. 29, 1976); Redlands, California.
SALARY: N/A*.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 8-8 record as head coach; defenses ranked in top five nationally in points or yards allowed five times at LSU, Wisconsin and Utah State.
PREVIOUSLY: LSU, DC (2016-19); Wisconsin, DC (2013-15); Utah State, DC (2012); Hawaii (DC, 2010-11; D-line coach, 2008-09).
Joe Brady
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 32 (Born Sept. 23, 1989); Pembroke Pines, Florida.
SALARY: N/A.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Won Frank Broyles Award as nation’s top assistant coach at LSU, helping create offense that led FBS in yards and points per game (568.5, 48.4).
PREVIOUSLY: LSU, passing game coordinator (2019); Saints, offensive assistant (2017-18); Penn State, GA (2015-16); William & Mary, LB coach (2013-14).
Luke Fickell
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Cincinnati head coach, fifth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 48 (Born Aug. 18, 1973); Columbus, Ohio.
SALARY: $3.4 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 47-21 record (41-14 at Cincinnati); AFCA assistant coach of the year in 2010; played nose guard at Ohio State (1993-96) and for Saints (1997).
PREVIOUSLY: Ohio State (DC, 2012-16; interim head coach, 2011; Co-DC, LB coach, 2005-11; LB, 2004; Special teams, 2002-03); Akron, D-line (2000-01).
Jimbo Fisher
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Texas A&M head coach, fourth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 56 (Born Oct. 9, 1965); Clarksburg, West Virginia.
SALARY: $9 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 114-35 record (31-12 at Texas A&M); One of five active coaches to have won a national title (Florida State, 2013); 2013 Rawlings coach of the year.
PREVIOUSLY: Florida State (head coach, 2010-17; OC, 2007-09); LSU, OC (2000-06); Cincinnati, OC (1999); Auburn, QB coach (1993-98); Samford, OC (1991-92).
James Franklin
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Penn State head coach, eighth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Feb. 2, 1972); Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
SALARY: $5.5 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 89-44 record (65-29 at Penn State); One of six current FBS coaches to lead his teams to bowls in first nine seasons as coach; 2016 Sporting News national coach of the year.
PREVIOUSLY: Vanderbilt, head coach (2011-13); Maryland, OC (2008-10); Kansas State, OC (2006-07); Green Bay Packers, WR coach (2005); Maryland, WR (2000-04); Idaho State, WR (1999).
Lane Kiffin
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Ole Miss head coach, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 46 (Born May 9. 1975); Lincoln, Nebraska.
SALARY: $4.5 million (is due $500,000 retention bonus Dec. 31).
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 71-40 record (10-6 at Ole Miss); Youngest head coach in modern-NFL era (31) when hired by then-Oakland Raiders.
PREVIOUSLY: Florida Atlantic, HC (2017-19); Alabama, OC (2014-16); Southern California, HC (2010-13); Tennessee, HC (2009); Oakland Raiders, HC (2007-08); Southern Cal (OC, 2005-06; WR coach, 2002-04; TE, 2001); Jacksonville Jaguars, offensive assistant (2000).
Billy Napier
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: UL head coach, fourth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 42 (Born July 21, 1979); Chatsworth, Georgia.
SALARY: $2 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 33-12 record; 2019 Sun Belt Conference coach of the year; Two-time All-Southern Conference QB at Furman.
PREVIOUSLY: Arizona State, OC (2017); Alabama, WR coach (2013-17); Colorado State, QB coach (2012); Alabama, analyst (2011); Clemson (OC, 2009-10; TE coach, 2006-08).
Bill O'Brien
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Alabama offensive coordinator, first.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 52 (Born Oct. 23, 1969); Boston.
SALARY: $1.1 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 15-9 record at Penn State; 52-48 with Houston Texans; 2012 national coach of the year at Penn State.
PREVIOUSLY: Houston Texans, head coach and GM (2014-20); Penn State, head coach (2012-13); New England Patriots (OC, 2011; QB coach, 2009-10; WR coach, 2008; offensive assistant, 2007); Duke, OC (2005-06); Maryland, RB (2003-04); Georgia Tech (OC, 2001-02; RB, 1998-2000).
Chris Petersen
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Retired from coaching.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 56 (Born Oct. 13, 1964); Yuba City, California.
SALARY: N/A.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 147-38 record; Led Washington to CFP appearance and Pac-12 title in 2016 (Peach Bowl). Won 2010 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award at Boise State.
PREVIOUSLY: Washington, head coach (2014-19); Boise State (head coach, 2006-13; WR coach, 2001-05); Oregon, WR coach (1995-2000); Portland State, QB coach (1993-94); Pittsburgh, QB coach (1992); UC Davis, WR coach (1989-91).
WHAT ARE THE CHANCES? They said no one could get Petersen away from Boise State. Then Woodward brought him to Washington. He seems firmly retired, but Woodward could again change his mind.
Mel Tucker
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Michigan State head coach, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Jan. 4, 1972); Cleveland.
SALARY: $5.5 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 14-12 record (9-5 at Michigan State); was interim coach of Jacksonville Jaguars for five games in 2011 (2-3 record).
PREVIOUSLY: Colorado, HC (2019); Georgia, DC (2016-18); Alabama, DB coach (2015); Chicago Bears, DC (2013-14); Jacksonville Jaguars, DC (2009-12); Cleveland Browns (DC, 2008; DB coach, 2005-07); Ohio State (Co-DC, 2004; DB, 2001-03); LSU, DB (2000); Miami (Ohio), DB (1999).
WHAT ARE THE CHANCES? Tucker checks a lot of boxes: He is 7-0 at Michigan State this season, is a Nick Saban protege and is familiar with LSU. Some say he is poised to be college football's next star coach. The same thing they said about Saban when he left Michigan State for LSU 22 years ago.
OTHER NAMES TO WATCH
Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs; Jamey Chadwell, head coach, Coastal Carolina; Mario Cristobal, Oregon; Hugh Freeze, head coach, Liberty; Urban Meyer, head coach, Jacksonville Jaguars.
*-Private schools and NFL teams are not required to reveal coaches’ salaries.