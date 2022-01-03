BATON ROUGE, La. - With a 12-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday, the LSU basketball team slipped a bit in the Associated Press rankings released Monday morning.
LSU's 70-55 setback to then-No. 11 Auburn in the Southeastern Conference opener pushed Will Wade's team back five spots to 21st in the AP's poll of 61 writers and broadcasters.
Still, it's the fifth consecutive week that LSU has been inside the Top 25.
The Tigers debuted in the rankings at No. 25 on Dec. 6 and was 19th, 17th and 16th the past three weeks.
The Ferris Mowers coaches' rankings are due out just after noon. LSU was ranked 16th in that poll last week.
In the AP poll, LSU tallied 371 points, which put the Tigers behind No. 20 Colorado State (386) and ahead of No. 22 Xavier (270).
LSU will host No. 16 Kentucky on Tuesday night.
LSU and Kentucky are two of five SEC teams appearing in the AP poll for the second consecutive week.
Auburn moved up two spots to No. 9 after the win over LSU, Alabama moved up to 15th and Tennessee is 18th.