NATCHITOCHES, La. - A Natchitoches woman is dead a deadly crash in Highway 174 east of Interstate 49 Monday morning.
Just after 11:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police say Teshika Delry,26, was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry west on Hwy 174. For reasons unknown, she drove off the right side of the road and into a ditch.
Troopers say, Delry then overcorrected her steering which caused her to travel across the highway and into westbound traffic. She hit a 2007 Dodge pickup.
State Police say, Delry was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.