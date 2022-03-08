Marsh Madness continued Tuesday in Lake Charles for the boys of LHSAA Basketball. The evening's final game produced one of the most exciting finishes we've seen yet.
Down 36-34 to Anacoco in the closing seconds of the Class B semifinals, Zwolle hit two back-to-back layup's to win it 38-36. Tyren Thomas hit the tying tip-in, followed by a steal and bucket from Preston Sanders for the win. Zwolle will meet Simsboro in the Class B final Friday at 7pm.
In Class C, second-seeded Gibsland-Coleman breezed through the semifinals, beating Phoenix 69-50. They will face top-seeded Calvin in the Class C final Friday at 4pm.