NEW ORLEANS - When the federal government created a rule for hospital pricing transparency beginning in 2021, it seemed like there might be a future when scheduling a medical procedure would be like ordering an Uber. Patients would be able to look up how much they’d pay for a procedure under their insurance at different hospitals instead of finding out once they get the bill.
But despite the rule requiring hospitals to list prices for procedures on their websites, pricing formats are inconsistent and in some cases do not fully comply with the law, according to two new analyses.
One analysis, published on Feb. 6 by the group Patients Rights Advocate, found that just 6 of 25 of the largest Louisiana hospitals – about 24% – are in full compliance with the law.
Another analysis released last week by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that data quality varied widely, and that crucial pieces of information to interpret the pricing are often missing.
Read more on hospital price transparency from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.