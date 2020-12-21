SHREVEPORT, La. - For the first time in 44 years, the Independence Bowl will not be played this year.
It's a huge disappointment for Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, the community and Army Black Knights who had already committed to playing in the game this year.
They were supposed to play a team from the Pac-12 Conference, but several teams out west decided they would not play in any bowl games this year because of the pandemic. With a lack of teams available, bowl officials were forced to pull the plug in 2020.
"We're crushed here to not be able to host the 45th Independence Bowl, this was going to be an historic year. Army hadn't been here since 1996, we were excited to host them against hopefully a Pac-12 team. This bowl means so much for this city, we know how important it is and to not be able to host it is really crushing," said Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl media and community relations director.
"We've had countless businesses that have come in for a game and ended up bringing business back to the area. A great economic impact, typically the Independence Bowl has anywhere from a $10 to $20 million impact in media value. Given this year and the 25% capacity, I'm going to say it would have had a $3 to $4 million impact this year," said Kelly Wells, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission executive director.
Representatives of the Independence Bowl and the Sports Commission said they're already looking forward and hoping to host two great teams and the 45th edition of the game in 2021.