SHREVEPORT, La - It’s almost Bowl Day and we are excited for this years game The Shreveport Police Department is committed to providing a safe and secure atmosphere for our visitors and locals so that they have the best football experience possible.
We have provided a list of items that will not be allowed into the stadium on Bowl Day. We are asking everyone to adhere to these rules for the safety of everyone at the stadium.
Prohibited Items:
- All bags brought into the facility must be clear, NO EXCEPTIONS
- No outside food or drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic
- Ice chests / coolers
- Video cameras
- Firearms
- Mace
- Knives
- Straight blades of any kind
- Pocket tools
- Taser or Stun guns
- Umbrellas
- Laser Pointers / lights
- Telephoto lenses more than six (6) inches long
- Smoking and Vaping ARE PROHIBITED inside of the stadium
Attempting to sneak any of these items into the stadium could result in removal from the event. Please be kind and courteous to all other patrons and enjoy this year’s event.
General Safety Tips
- Please lock your vehicles
- Store all valuables in your trunk or leave them at home
- Walk in groups if possible
- Drive slowly and watch out for children
- Carry your cash or cards in your front pocket
- Do not be distracted by your cell phone while you are walking
- Watch your surroundings
- Report unruly or suspicious behavior to police
- Treat others as you would want to be treated