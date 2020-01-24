SHREVEPORT, La. — Industrial hemp could be on its way to Shreveport, possibly bringing more jobs.
Shreveport economic development director Brandon Fail says the economic impact will be seen through agriculture and industry.
The fibers in industrial hemp can be used to make fabric and composite material.
The state will issue its first license for industrial hemp on Feb. 20, and Fail says Shreveport wants to take advantage of that opportunity.
He feels that the impact of industrial hemp could bring millions of dollars to in many different ways.
“It can create a lot of jobs and it can spun downstream investment things like transporting the hemp and turning those into end products,” Fail said.
Fail says the city has the land to produce industrial hemp.
“The city owns several large parcels of land for cultivating hemp and there are small parcels also around town and between houses,” Fail said.
Local business owner Yulia Zangeeva of Your CBD Store says industrial hemp will help her local business by breaking negative stigmas about CBD.
“The local production of CBD will help develop this market,” Zangeeva said.
Near the end of December, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s industrial hemp program began accepting license applications to produce, transport and process industrial hemp.