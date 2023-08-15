With the closure of Stoner Hill Elementary, surrounding schools are having to take on additional students. One of those is Creswell Elementary.
“Our population increased probably by approximately 100 students,” said Alton Dozier, Creswell Elementary Principal.
That number also includes students not from Stoner. They’ve had to make a couple of changes.
“We have added one additional bus route to accommodate our additional student population, a growing population here at Creswell. On top of that, the district has already prepared us and so over the summer we were busy hiring some additional support staff and teachers here,” said Dozier.
They say this number of students isn’t new; this is about where attendance was in 2018.
“For my tenure from 2018 until the present, of course, attendance zones have been changed some and so therefore, there's always an ebb and flow of student population there,” said Dozier.
Beyond just the growing population, there’s another reason it’s a big year at Creswell.
“This academic school year, Creswell will celebrate 100 years of educating the boys and girls in the Highland community,” said Dozier.
Over the summer they also made some updates.
“Of course, the building has gone through some changes and so this summer we have waterproofed our campus here. You can definitely see the outstanding brick work that has been done,” said Dozier.