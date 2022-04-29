SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are asking for assistance from the community to solve the 2016 murder of Demarco Hill.
Hill was 35 years old when he was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 700 block of west 70th Street, three days before Christmas in 2016.
Shreveport police believe that someone may have information about this unsolved murder. A reward of at least $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Call 318-673-7300, use the Crime Stoppers app, P3Tips, or call 318-673-7373.