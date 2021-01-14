LOGANSPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish Animal Services is asking the public to be on the lookout for a white pit bull that escaped Wednesday morning when its owner crashed his 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 84 in the Stanley area.
The truck driver was flown from the scene to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of what was later described as moderate injuries. The highway was partially closed for most of the day.
His dog escaped unharmed from the accident site near Natural Gas Road.
According to a social media post by animal services, the dog is "certainly traumatized and in unfamiliar territory."
Animal services officers tracked the female pit for 5 miles but could not get close enough to catch her. The family said the dog is trained to be protective.
"She is definitely his baby," the post states.
The dog's last whereabouts were on the utility high lines west of state Highway 191 and Highway 84 close to Logansport.
DeSoto Animal Services officers ask that any hunters or property owners in the area with game cameras to check them for any clues to the dog's direction or whereabouts. They also ask for help from any drone owner who may be willing to volunteer to search from above.
To report any sightings of the dog, call (318) 871-2900.