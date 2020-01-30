SHREVEPORT, La. -- Family members are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Vivian woman who was last seen at her home on Jan. 21.
Dorothy Yates-McCathran was reported missing to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday. She lives in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road.
Yates-McCathran, 40, is described as a white female with short brown hair who weighs about 110 pounds.
No additional details are known.
Call the sheriff's office at (318) 675-2170 or Det. Matt Purgerson at 675-2170.
to report any information.