The constant battle to improve the streets of Shreveport may have a new weapon, as the fight against bad streets could be heating up one pothole at a time.
"Obviously we get a lot of people that report potholes," said Shreveport City Councilman Jeff Everson.
Certainly, no shortage of of those in the city of Shreveport.
"With so much roadway, you know, it is difficult to address the needs in a timely way," said Everson.
"What we're doing now ain't working," said Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry.
Well, what they're doing in terms of pothole repairs looks like it could be changing soon.
Their new weapon: an infrared pothole repair. The machine could be the answer to cheaper and longer-lasting pothole repairs. It takes fewer workers to operate than the traditional repair method and leaves a seamless surface that should allow it to withstand wear and tear of traffic and our ever-changing weather conditions.
Here's how it works. First the infrared heater is lit. Then it's put on area of the pothole for about 15 minutes. It literally melts the asphalt.
Next, the softened asphalt is dug up with a rake or shovel.
New asphalt is added at approximately the same temperature as the spot that was just heated up so that it will set properly. It's leveled out and then compacted for a smooth finish.
"And, all this can be done in a matter of minutes and not hours," said Everson.
That's why the City Council approved about $200,000 to buy one.
"This piece of equipment, I believe offers us great hope in being able to fix our potholes and fix them right," said Flurry.
A test was done out at the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium in December and since then we've been waiting on the administration to give the thumbs up on the purchase.
"I compliment Mayor Tyler. She said I'm not gonna spend that money until I see if it's going to work," said Flurry.
According to the city, bids went out in early April. They expect those to come back in early May. At that time they will select a vendor to buy from. If all goes well, you could see see this kind of repair happening around the city by some time in June.
"Not only is this administration and council working together great to do more street repairs than in the past, but if we can maintain those streets, if we can do a better job of using tools like this to give them longer life once they are in better condition then it's ultimately going to be a cost savings in the long run," said Everson.
The money set aside for the infrared pothole repair machine is coming out of the 2016 budget.