BENTON, La. -- Motorists are reminded by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that the project to remove and replace the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish will begin Tuesday with a complete closure of the bridge.
Included in the $5 million project is the removal and replacement of the existing structure, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall. Other work includes new drainage structures, asphalt base and pavement, and roadway striping.
Northbound traffic will be detoured on Benton Road to state Highway 162 to Linton Cutoff Road and back to Linton Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured on Linton Road to Linton Cutoff Road to Highway 162 to Benton Road southbound.
Due to the location of Benton Elementary School on Highway162, traffic patterns will be closely monitored at peak travel times once the closure goes into effect to determine any necessary timing adjustments to the traffic signal at the intersection at Benton Road.
Other adjustments may be made as traffic volumes and patterns change during the project. Some delays and congestion are to be expected, especially during peak travel times, but officials with DOTD and the Bossier Parish Police Jury said appropriate measures will be taken to alleviate that congestion as much as possible.
No boat traffic will be allowed near or through the construction zone for the safety of both the boaters and the crews working on the project while the bridge replacement is underway.
The entire replacement project is anticipated to be complete in early summer 2022, with progress dependent on weather conditions. The bridge was built in 1978.
For additional information visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.