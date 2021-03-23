BENTON, La. -- A major project to remove and replace the bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir on Linton Road in north Bossier Parish will begin in April, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
Included in the $5 million project is removal and replacement of the existing structure, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall. Other work includes new drainage structures, asphalt base and pavement and roadway striping.
W.L. Bass Construction, Inc. of Monroe is the project contractor.
Linton Road bridge will be closed starting April 20. Traffic will be detoured north on Benton Road to state Highway 162 to Linton Cutoff Road and back to Linton Road.
Due to the location of Benton Elementary School on Highway 162, traffic patterns will be closely monitored at peak travel times once the closure goes into effect to determine any necessary timing adjustments to the traffic signal at the intersection of that road and Benton Road.
Other adjustments may be made as traffic volumes and patterns change during the project. While some delays and congestion will happen, especially during peak travel times, DOTD and the Bossier Parish Police Jury officials said they will take measures to alleviate congestion as much as possible.
Completion date for the replacement projected is anticipated for early summer 2022, with progress dependent on weather conditions.
The bridge was built in 1978 and is owned and maintained by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.