ATLANTA, Texas - Safety features will be added or enhanced along six highways in Northeast Texas this year, according to plans approved in February by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“This project is designed to reduce the severity of traffic incidents where vehicles leave the roadway,” said Wendy Starkes, Area Engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “We are looking at installing additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways in Harrison, Marion, Panola and Upshur Counties.

R & G Construction of Marshall was awarded the contract for the construction on these projects with a bid of $856,032. 

Work on the projects should begin in April of this year and take about six months to complete, Starkes said. 

Highways scheduled to receive the drainage safety improvements are:

 

County

Highway

Limits

Harrison

FM 1999

From: FM 134

To: Louisiana State Line

Harrison

FM 9

From: FM 451

To: Panola County Line

Marion

FM 728

From: 3.6 miles north of SH 49

To: SH 49

Panola

FM 9

From: US 79

To: Harrison County Line

Upshur

FM 1844

From: US 271

To: SH 300

Upshur

FM 556

From: FM 2088

To: FM 852

