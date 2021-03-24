ATLANTA, Texas - Safety features will be added or enhanced along six highways in Northeast Texas this year, according to plans approved in February by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
“This project is designed to reduce the severity of traffic incidents where vehicles leave the roadway,” said Wendy Starkes, Area Engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “We are looking at installing additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways in Harrison, Marion, Panola and Upshur Counties.
R & G Construction of Marshall was awarded the contract for the construction on these projects with a bid of $856,032.
Work on the projects should begin in April of this year and take about six months to complete, Starkes said.
Highways scheduled to receive the drainage safety improvements are:
County
Highway
Limits
Harrison
FM 1999
From: FM 134
To: Louisiana State Line
Harrison
FM 9
From: FM 451
To: Panola County Line
Marion
FM 728
From: 3.6 miles north of SH 49
To: SH 49
Panola
FM 9
From: US 79
To: Harrison County Line
Upshur
FM 1844
From: US 271
To: SH 300
Upshur
FM 556
From: FM 2088
To: FM 852