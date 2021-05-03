SHREVEPORT, La. - Abandoned homes and the lack of upkeep is causing blight in a Shreveport neighborhood and it's a concern of a woman whose family owns a home on Lakeshore Drive in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Toccara Huckaby said she is looking for permanent fixes and resolutions from the city to these issues. Huckaby and her aunt reached out to Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents district A.
While Huckaby doesn't live in her families Queensborough home anymore, it is still in the family. Huckaby claims the area's upkeep has gone downhill since she was a kid and wants to know if Property Standards are upheld the same across the city.
“I want to know, why is it that I can see this type of overgrowth and neglect in this neighborhood,” said Huckaby. “But when I drive to a different side of town, that, to me seems like it's an area that will probably be mostly white, rather than a mostly black area, I don't see the same thing.”
Huckaby mentioned it's not just upkeep of homes but also closed businesses that is an issue. She said the properties around some shuttered businesses are not being cared for. Right now, Huckaby wants to know who is accountable and how can they get the ball rolling for permanent change.
“I feel like when people can take pride in where they live, they are happier first of all, about life,” said Huckaby. “They're happier about the community and I feel like they respect the community more. When you have to live in a place that you're not proud of, that does something to you in terms of your self-esteem in my opinion. So, I think if we can get these areas cleaned up and get things looking better, and get people feeling you know…. wanting to invest in more…in their community. We can get some change done.”
KTBS reached out to the city of Shreveport Monday to speak with Property Standards to get answers on this issue Huckaby is seeing in Queensborough. Our calls were not immediately.