There's a potential game-changer on the market for people living with diabetes: Inhaled insulin.
"I’m 22 now, so it's been 21 years [that] I've had diabetes," said Jake Brudish, who relied on various medications over the years. He even tried an insulin pump, since his body doesn't produce insulin.
In September Brudish started trying something different. Instead of needles and insulin injections, he's breathing it in.
"It hits you in 12 to 15 minutes," said Brudish. "You have your inhaler; you have your cartridges of insulin. You pop one right in there, close it, and literally just breathe."
Endocrinologist Jasbir Dhawan said the inhaled insulin, called Afrezza, peaks in your system within 15 minutes. It's rapidly absorbed in the lungs and remains in your bloodstream for three hours, which is how it controls your blood sugar levels after you eat.
"There [are] less side effects, less hypoglycemia. they don't have to worry about carrying sharp needles, containers to dispose of these needles and syringes," said Dr. Dhawan.
Those conveniences have won over Brudish, who said he's less stressed about what foods and snacks he can eat. Instead, he inhales each time he eats.
"I'm a lot happier, to be honest," said Brudish. "I feel like my quality of life has tremendously improved."
Afrezza is not intended for anyone younger than 18. Some insurance does cover Afrezza. The company also offers discount cards to lower its cost.