BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 13 rose to 7,195 from the previous week's total of 7,100.
For a comparison, during the week ending March 14, 2020, 2,255 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 6,931 from the previous week’s average of 6,747.
March 13 decreased to 46,170 from the previous week's total of 48,016.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,987 for the week ending March 14, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 50,030 from the previous week’s average of 52,134.