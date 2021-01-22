BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Jan. 16 dropped to 16,340 from the week ending Jan. 9 total of 20,497.
For a comparison, during the week ending Jan. 18, 2020, 2,008 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 17,612 from the previous week’s average of 15,509.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Jan. 16 decreased to 63,888 from the previous week's total of 85,773.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 16,076 for the week ending Jan. 18, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 68,677 from the previous week’s average of 68,817.