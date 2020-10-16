BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reported Friday the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct. 10 rose to 13,577 from the week ending Oct. 3 total of 13,461.
For a comparison, during the week ending Oct. 12, 2019, 2,069 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 14,544 from the previous week’s average of 15,195.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Oct. 10 decreased to 165,320 from the week ending Oct. 3 total of 195,223.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,420 for the week ending Oct. 12, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 203,532 from the previous week’s average of 224,763.