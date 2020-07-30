BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending July 25 dropped to 18,511 from the week ending July 18 total of 32,079. For a comparison, during the week ending July 27, 2019, 2,022 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 27,090 from the previous week’s average of 27,956.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending July 25 increased to 324,357 from the week ending July 18 total of 313,117. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 17,740 for the week ending July 27, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 315,881 from the previous week’s average of 311,314.