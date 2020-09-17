BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Sept. 12 dropped to 16,182 from the week ending Sept. 5 total of 24,566.
For a comparison, during the week ending Sept. 14, 2019, 1,806 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 17,300 from the previous week’s average of 16,845.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Sept. 12 decreased to 250,244 from the previous week's total of 256,184.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,792 for the week ending Sept. 14, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 251,690 from the previous week’s average of 252,896.