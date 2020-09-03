BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Aug. 29 rose to 16,191 from the week ending Aug. 22 total of 12,529. For a comparison, during the week ending Aug. 31, 2019, 1,881 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 13,487 from the previous week’s average of 12,789.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Aug. 29 decreased to 249,610 from the previous week's total of 250,720. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 15,678 for the week ending Aug. 31, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 263,843 from the previous week’s average of 283,307.