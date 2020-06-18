BATON ROUGE, La. – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 13 rose to 23,122 from the week ending June 6 total of 21,879, according to a news release from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For a comparison, during the week ending June 15, 2019, 2,372 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 22,074 from the previous week’s average of 23,430.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending June 13 increased to 306,358 from the week ending June 6 total of 305,083.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 16,384 for the week ending June 15, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 310,362 from the previous week’s average of 315,399.