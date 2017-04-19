A 10 foot-alligator shut down traffic on LA Hwy. 1 near Flournoy Lucas Road early this morning, according to sheriff's patrol deputies.
A passer-by contacted the Caddo Sheriff's Office about the gator around 3:30 a.m.
It was spotted in the middle of the road between Flournoy Lucas and Leonard roads, and its tail had been run over by an 18-wheeler.
Traffic was diverted for an hour until the gator could be removed by Wildlife and Fisheries.
Its total length and weight was 10 feet, 11 inches, and 400 pounds.