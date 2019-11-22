LINDALE, Texas — Authorities in Smith County responded to a plane crash in Lindale in which two people were injured.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, an SR-22, clipped a house while making an emergency landing about nine miles northwest of Tyler at approximately 1:30 p.m. The plane landed in a field near County Toad 434.
The FAA said the aircraft departed Terrell with plans to land in Gladewater. While en route, the plane lost power and a parachute was deployed for landing.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the pilot and a passenger were injured in the crash. Both were taken to a Tyler hospital.