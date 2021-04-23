COUSHATTA, La. - An investigation is underway following an explosion at a plant in Red River Parish.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has confirmed through the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office that there were injuries in the blast.
It happened Thursday afternoon at ADA Carbon Solutions in the 200 block of Red River Mine Road.
There's no official word on the number of people injured, nor on their conditions.
According to the company's website, ADA Carbon Solutions' primary focus is on providing activated carbon for a variety of environmental purposes with an emphasis on air emissions.