SHREVEPORT, La -- Police say an inmate died at the hospital, almost a week after a fall in the Shreveport City Jail during a medical event.
Deputy Chief Antoine White would not release the man's identity or provide many details. But a law enforcement source confirms to KTBS 3 News that the man who died is Kelly Larremore, 48. He's the former owner of a local collision repair shop.
White said Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport notified police early Tuesday that the man died there. He had been booked into the jail on April 5 for violating a protective order.
White read from a statement, "On April 6th, the man suffered what appeared to be a medical event and fell onto the floor. The jail video showed that the man's head did hit the floor, and he sustained what appeared to be a minor head injury."
White said the man was improving in the hospital, before taking a turn for the worse on April 9. He says the SPD is waiting on an autopsy report as they investigate the death.
Larremore's local arrest record includes cyberstalking of his ex-wife on Aug. 6, 2018; violating a protective order on Jan. 4, 2019; and the most recent arrest on April 5 for, again, violating a protective order.
His record also shows an arrest on April 15, 2015, for careless operation, leaving the scene of an accident and refusing to take a chemical DWI test.