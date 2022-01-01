TEXARKANA, Texas -Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped earlier tonight from the Texarkana Federal Correction Institution.
Bowie County Sheriff officials say the inmate attempted to burglarize a home Walker Lane in Texarkana.
The homeowner told deputies he held the suspect at gunpoint for some time, but he ran away before officers got to the house.
Bowie County sheriff's office, Texarkana, Texas Police Department and the telford K-9 unit have been searching the area since about 5 p.m.