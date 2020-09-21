BATON ROUGE, La. – A state inmate who stabbed and wounded two guards at an Iberville Parish prison is serving two life terms for the murders of a man and woman in Bossier Parish in 2009.
Willie Jones, 41, faces additional charges in connection with the prison guard stabbings that happened Friday. Corrections officials said Jones used a homemade knife to stab the Elayn Hunt guards. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Jones, who was just moved to Elayn Hunt in January, has been in prison since his conviction in 2010 for killing a man over a drug debt and a woman in order to keep her quiet.
The deaths of Mark Lioy, 48, and Amy Lynn Foster, 35, happened in March 2009. Lioy’s body was found on Jerusalem Cemetery Road in south Bossier Parish near Lake Bistineau. He had been shot seven times and his body dumped.
Prosecutors said Lioy, who owed money for drugs, had gotten paid earlier in the day and was robbed of about $600. Foster witnessed the murder, and Jones killed her tree days later. She was shot and stabbed and her body left outside a house on Wyche Street in Bossier City.
The two murders happened a few months after Jones was released from prison after serving time for a 1995 attempted murder in an incident related to a failed carjacking at Byrd High School. He was paroled on good time in August 2008.
The Department of Corrections and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Elayn Hunt prison stabbings. Jones was transferred to another state prison.In